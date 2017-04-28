Comanches seeking new legal counsel

Following turmoil at the annual general council meeting, the Comanche Nation is seeking candidates for legal representation for the next year.

The role of legal counsel for the tribe is usually filled during the annual general council meeting. During the April 15 meeting, the Comanche Business Committee attempted to reaffirm current counsel, Richard Grellner, for the next year, but the council denied the motion.

Chairman William Nelson told the council that since no other applications were taken for the position, the committee was going to go ahead and reaffirm Grellner. It was later decided that applications would be taken before an election is held. Along with the legal counsel position, tribal members will select a tribal administrator and finish going through the fiscal year 2017-18 budget for approval for the line-item ballot.

Attorneys and law firms that want to apply are asked to practice Native American law and show all experience by resume and proposal. Applicants must certify in writing that they have not brought suit against the Comanche Nation. They must also certify in writing all potential conflicts and submit a list of all Native American and Indian country-related clients. Applicants must be members of the Oklahoma Bar Association.