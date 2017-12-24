Comanche Nation veterans earn honors

In the last six weeks, six Comanche Nation veterans have been selected as Veterans of the Day.

Veterans selected include: Robert Carlos Pahcheka, Nov. 10; Joseph Rivas Plata, Dec. 2; Edmond Mahseet, Dec. 4; William Tarcypokeadooah, Dec. 16; Lanny Asepermy, Dec. 19; and Paul Tate Sr., Dec. 20. Their honors were posted on the Veterans Affairs blog, Asepermy said.

Biographical information from the Veteran of the Day posts:

• Pahcheka, Marine Corps He enlisted Feb. 9, 1868 and arrived that August in Vietnam. He was a rifelman with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marines Division. He was killed Oct. 22, 1968, from an exploding satchel charge on Hill 10 (Hand Grenade Hill) in Quang Nam Province.

• Plata, Army The great-great-grandson of Tabananika, a Comanche warrior and leader, he served from Aug. 21, 1967 to Dec. 29, 1972. He was the first Comanche serviceman killed in action.

• Tarcypokeadooah, Army He served from 1918 to 1919 in World War I. A member of the 22nd Engineers, 1st Army, he participated in the Battle of the Somme, the Battle of the Lys, and the Meuse-Argonne offensive. He remained in France following Armistice to help rebuild.