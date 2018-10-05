Comanche Nation changes date of its general election to June 2

The date of the Comanche Nation's 2018 general election has been changed.

The election, originally scheduled for May 19, has been moved to June 2, according to a statement from Bobbie Tenequer-Saupitty, Election Coordinator. Early in-house voting will be June 1.

The change of date follows the filing of an injunction filed in the tribe's court regarding the inclusion of a resolution proposed by Norman Nauni at the April 21 general council meeting has been filed. Nauni had submitted a resolution to the Election Office before the meeting but when he announced his resolution to the council, it was different than the original proposition. Voters approved by almost 67 percent his resolution that all money paid over and above authorized since a September 2017 Comanche Business Committee Resolution that increased stipends for the vice chair and secretary/treasurer to $600 and for committee members to $400 per meeting for committees they are a part of must be reimbursed or recall procedures must be underway for "misappropriation of funds."

Candidates and questions that will be on the June 2 ballot:

nChair Susan Cothren, Billy Komahcheet, William Nelson Sr., June E. Sovo and Charles Wells.

nVice chair Darrell Kosechequetah, Guy Narcomey and LaNora J. Parker.

nTribal administrator Jimmy W. Arterberry, Jerry Parker and John Wahnee.

Tribal attorney candidates will also be on the ballot: Richard J. Grellner, Jacobson Law Group from the Twin Cities in Minnesota, Joyce & Grady from Tulsa, and Rosette LLP from Tulsa. There has been no word if tribal member Forest Tahdooahnippah of Dorsey & Whitney, Denver, Colo., will be included. He spoke before the April 21 general council and asked to be included on the ballot.