Comanche meeting tumultuous

Saturday's golden anniversary of the first Comanche general council meeting was one for the ages as agitation from some members of the 16,000-plus tribe clashed with promises from the administration.

Comanche voters participated in a tumultuous meeting. The Constitution was removed from the property and the reporter joined tribal members who didn't make it inside Watchetaker Hall to view the proceedings via the tribe's online livestream.

Beginning with a quorum of 322 Comanches, few seats were empty throughout the almost four-hour gathering. A quorum was maintained throughout.

Chairman William Nelson spoke of it being an historic day since the tribe's separation from the Kiowa and Apache tribes that was ratified in 1967 with the first meeting.

"All said told, this is our 50th annual meeting," Nelson said. "Thank God we separated."

Before calling the meeting to order, the Comanche Business Committee offered a condition of the tribal report. Vice Chair Susan Cothren reported that tribal attorney expenses have been falling "due to good accounting" and that overspending turned into a surplus last year with $103,729 saved. It was a trend in other areas, according to Business Committee Seat No. 4 Clyde Narcomey who said that, after years of overspending, last year $3,091,000 was saved. He said this year is on track to be "debt free" with money to go into savings.

Nelson addressed the recently completed forensic audit of the tribe's finances. He said its findings have been turned over to the FBI and the IRS but offered no evidence.

"I can bring all the findings here, but why are we going to put things up for the defense of the guilty?" Nelson said. "Bottom line is this: Misappropriations happened."

At the present, the Comanche Nation's net worth including all assets, land and businesses including the casinos is valued at $159,480,469, according to the report.

"Have we progressed since 1966?" Nelson asked. "Yes, we have."

The chairman said the casino operations value net position of $78,628,647 "as a whole is secured by a 100 percent audit."

"Bottom line, our casinos bring us the most value to our nation," Nelson said.

Member removed

The meeting officially began following the report. Fireworks followed when Eleanor McDaniel, a tribal elder and the first female Comanche soldier to serve and earn honors in combat, approached the podium. Nelson said the meeting should move forward with its agenda and McDaniel tried to amend it. Nelson asked for her to be removed and cited by several members of the Comanche Nation Police. While being removed from the building, McDaniel wrestled against the removal, fell to the ground and continued to fight back while being removed from the gym by force.

McDaniel is circulating recall petitions against five members of the Business Committee, along with tribal attorney Richard Grellner. She hosted a rally before the meeting and another was scheduled to follow its end.

College discussed

The proposed $$62.8 million fiscal year 2017-2018 line-item budget was addressed and, during the attempt to take the budget before the council through a line-item vote, discussion about the Comanche Nation College (CNC) flared before the motion could be seconded.