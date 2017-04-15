Comanche General Council will meet

The 50th annual Comanche General Council meeting will begin this afternoon after a quorum of registered tribal voters sign in.

The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the tribal complex gym, 9 miles north of Lawton. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The afternoon meeting will begin when at least 150 of the estimated 12,000 adult members are registered.

Along with discussion about the proposed $62.8 million fiscal year 2017-2018 line-item budget, tribal members will make nominations for Comanche Business Committee seats: secretary/treasurer and Seats No. 3 and 4. Harry Mithlo holds Seat No. 3 and Clyde Narcomey Seat No. 4.

Tribal voters will cast ballots for the line-item budget and officers during the general election in May.