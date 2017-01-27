Comanche elected officials facing new recall initiative

A Comanche tribal member with concerns about the tribe's direction is asking other like-minded members of the Numunu Nation to join her in asking for a recall of members of the tribe's Business Committee and the tribe's lawyer.

Eleanor McDaniel is leading a recall rally from 2 p.m. to dusk today at Janice Pewewardy Ballfield, at the north corner of the Comanche Tribal Complex. The goal is to achieve signatures for five recall petitions. Members are asked to bring tribal identification if they plan to sign.

The purpose of each petition is to call for special tribal council meetings to hear arguments and vote over recall particulars. The tribe constitution calls for at least 200 valid signatures of voting age Comanches.

McDaniel said the first petition involves the claim that the seating of Business Committee members Willie Nelson, Eddie Ahdosy and Johnny Poahway following last year's hotly contested elections was a violation of the constitution. The particulars ask that the Election Board, including Chairwoman Sandra Gallegos, be fully reinstated and that its ruling to conduct a runoff election be upheld by the tribal council. It also calls for a runoff to be held within 20 days to complete the 2016 election process. This would mean Nelson, Ahdosy and Poahway would not be recognized as winners of the election, deeming all actions taken since Oct. 3, 2016, "null and void," she said.

Three petitions are asking for separate special tribal council meetings for the recalls of Vice Chair Susan Cothren, and committee members Clyde Narcomey and Poahway for allegations of "conducting unethical, dishonest and fraudulent business for the Comanche Nation," McDaniel said.

McDaniel includes allegations that Cothren has violated the constitution's nepotism clause, that she overstepped her authority in her role as interim chair following Wallace Coffey's leaving office in January 2016 including accepting chairman's salary. She's also accused of "manipulating the tribe" and causing "unnecessary chaos" by interfering in elections. Narcomey and Poahway's particulars relate to allowing Cothren to direct the tribe into the situation as well as being part of a land deal she alleges is "illegal."

The final petition presented calls for a special meeting of the tribal council to vote to remove tribal attorney Richard Grellner for "conducting, unethical, dishonest and fraudulent business for the Comanche Nation." She accuses him of wrongfully advising the Business Committee in the sale of 340 acres of tribal land, as well as advising Cothren, Narcomey and Poahway to act regarding the election. Other particulars include advising the Business Committee to conduct a forensic audit and then refusing to release its findings, and advising the expenditure of Tax Commission money.

Several partnership entities between the tribe and businesses have seen changes or dissolutions. One is Comanche Cigars, a tribal partnership between the Comanche Nation and Exoticos Puros, L.L.C. Originally an independent entity, the Comanche-owned business was approached by the tribe to distribute tobacco products in tribal smoke shops, according to Brian Stevens, one of the company founders.