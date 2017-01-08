Comanche County OKs new emergency maps

Comanche County commissioners approved new boundary maps for both rural fire departments and ambulance response agencies at their regular meeting Monday.

Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt said there were gray areas in the previous map of fire departments used by 911. When areas of responsibility were overlaid, there was sometimes conflicting information on which fire department should respond in a particular area. The fire departments have been working out which of them is best suited to respond to calls in those gray areas.

"We've cleaned everything up and everybody's signed off on it," Merritt said.

The new boundary map affects 20 rural departments on the county side of the 911 dispatch center: Bethel Road, Cache, Chattanooga, Cove Acres, Cox's Store, Edgewater Park, Elgin, Fletcher, Flower Mound, Geronimo, Hulen, Indiahoma, Medicine Park, Meers, Paradise Valley, Porter Hill, Sterling, Valley View, Wichita Mountains Estates and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Merritt said the map reflects the City of Lawton and Fort Sill, but they are on the other side of 911.

A separate map delineates which ambulance service will respond to calls in what part of the county. Merritt said the three largest responders in the county Kirk's Emergency Medical Service (EMS), Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Apache EMS have decided to split up their coverage outside Lawton-Fort Sill into defined geographical areas.

Rush Springs EMS covers Sterling because it's closest to that town. Jackson County EMS serves a rural area west of the refuge but inside Comanche County.

Commissioners also approved a $1,200 encumbrance from the Civil Defense maintenance & operations fund to Comanche County Emergency Management. Fletcher's radio tower has been relocated from the Comanche County Courthouse to Great Plains Technology Center but the radio license for its VHF repeater has not, which prevents it from paging through the dispatcher. Merritt said the money will go to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to have Fletcher's radio license moved so that paging can resume.

Commissioners also approved submission of a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant application to the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) in the amount of $36,000. Merritt said that is basically the same request that was made two years ago, but the grant did not score enough to be awarded then.

If awarded, the funds would be used to purchase and equip a 24-foot emergency operations trailer. It would serve as a portable command center that could be set up out in the field. The incident commander or chief could use it as a point of contact to communicate with everyone out in the field, Merritt said.

In other business, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the Comanche County Sheriff's Office to sell 14 vehicles at a public auction at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 in Room 302 of the Comanche County Courthouse. Prospective buyers may view the vehicles between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the sheriff's motor pool, 917 SW 2nd.

Undersheriff John Stowe said the sale items are mostly seizures and proceeds will go into the sheriff's narcotics account. Others were victims of a flood in that part of town, and sheriff's officials decided it was time to sell them and put the money where it needs to be.