Comanche County Conservation District taking orders for spring tree sale

The Comanche County Conservation District will be taking orders through Feb. 24 for its spring tree sale.

Trees should be paid for at the time of order. The district will only be able to accept cash or checks because it does not have a card reader. The trees should arrive the first part of March.

The trees are well-suited for Southwest Oklahoma and should grow well in this area. A wide variety of trees are available. They range from 9 to 48 inches in height, depending on what type of tree chosen. The district has added a few trees of different kinds to its selection since its last sale. Since these trees are bare root, it's recommended orders be picked up within three days from the time you order.

A list of trees available is at the district office at 1606 NW Lawton Ave. For information call 353-0532.