Comanche County in burn ban

Dry and windy conditions have prompted Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb to expand a state burn ban to include all of western Oklahoma, including Comanche County.

Lamb's announcement on Monday expanded Gov. Mary Fallin's initial 16-county burn ban to 36 counties, in effect covering all of western Oklahoma and several counties in north central Oklahoma. In addition to Comanche County, counties in ban are Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cimarron, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Roger Mills, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward.

Lamb said the ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, was prompted by extreme and extraordinary fire danger. Weather watchers have said a lack of rain has caused dry vegetation that has been especially vulnerable to fire, especially on the windy days that have become common this month.

"We have seen unprecedented fire conditions develop over the last week that created the dangerous wildfires that have burned over 400,000 acres so far," Lamb said. "An expanded burn ban is called for to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property."

The governor's ban supercedes existing county burn bans, and an updated list of counties covered by bans is available on the Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) website: www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-info.