Coliseum Annex report considered by board

A proposal to renovate the Coliseum Annex was the main topic of discussion at the regular monthly meeting of the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority on Monday.

Trustee Charles Lupi has been looking into what can be done, but Fairgrounds Executive Director Richard Pool said it was Hope Chambers, a 17-year-old student at Great Plains Technology Center, who put together much of the report.

"She is sharp ... She has got it going on," Pool said.

Lupi said the restrooms are the big issue. The front ones require no major changes but do need an upgrade, while the east set could be moved back to the first set of columns. All changes would be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He is also looking into alternative floor coverings, straightenng the walls and adding wainscoting, and removing the two columns in the middle of the Annex. He has talked to structural engineer Paul Brune about how the columns could be moved without impairing the structural integrity of the building.

The back door would remain open but with a wall to screen it from view, according to Trustee Ken Price.