Coffee with Cops will be held at McDonald's Saturday

The Lawton Police Department invites the community to Coffee with Cops, a free social from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at McDonald's, 3144 Cache Road.

The event welcomes the opportunity for police officers to listen to the concerns of community members as well as build relationships with them.

Children will receive free ice cream cones and soft drinks, and adults may drink coffee, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer.

For more information, call (580) 581-3270.