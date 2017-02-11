City's website back up

The City of Lawton's website lawtonok.gov is once again accessible to the public after being shut down by the city's computer problems, the city announced Wednesday.

All original features and services of the website are available again with the exception of online police reporting, the city said in a news release. That feature is under construction and residents will be notified when it is again operational.

Problems with the city's network forced the city to reconstruct and clean hundreds of computers beginning in August. The problem created widespread problems throughout city offices and services and in some cases forced city personnel to resort to pencil and paper to provide services.

"Information Technology staff has worked closely with Oklahoma Cyber Security and OneNet to reconfigure the city's network, which has now been compartmentalized to limit any potential digital breaches in the future, the city said. Among other changes, Lawtonok.gov will now be hosted by a third party but still managed in house.