Lawton was founded on Aug. 6, 1901, when the last of the tribal lands within the Oklahoma Territory were opened for settlement by the federal government. Beggining Thursday, the City of Lawton will kick off a week of celebrations to honor the city's founding.

The festivities begin with Lawton's Birthday Reception and Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at City Hall, 212 SW 9th.