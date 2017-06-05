City utility rates may go up 2 percent

City Council members got their first public look at next year's budget, a preliminary document that sets reductions in some personnel levels while increasing others, a slight increase in street repair funding, and a 2.2 percent increase in city utility rates.

The council didn't make any decisions at Friday's special meeting, but did ask questions. Mayor Fred Fitch said he would give council members some time to digest the information contained in the preliminary budget, then schedule another special meeting next week or in mid-May for further discussion.

Friday's session follows the council's tradition of receiving the preliminary document that projects revenues and expenditures in the fiscal year that begins July 1. City administrators begin working on their budgets in January and bring their work to the council in the spring, so approval falls within the mandated deadline of 10 days before the beginning of the fiscal year. City Manager Jerry Ihler said next year's projected budget is similar to this year, with slight changes in the General Fund and total operating budget, and revenue projections that show minor changes from this operating year.

One of the few real differences is in the Enterprise Fund, revenue produced by water, sewer and refuse sales. Relying on a council-approved resolution that allows utility rates to be adjusted based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), city administrators said their budget was based on an additional $736,000 being provided by a 2.2 percent increase (reflecting the 2.2 percent increase in the CPI in the last 12 months).

Much of Friday's discussion centered on that proposal, with council members apparently split over the staff's recommendation.

Council members might have a way to avoid that rate increase if they don't mind what administrators call an uncomfortably low end-of-the-year balance on June 30, 2018.

Ihler said because the budget was preliminary, there were some miscalculations, including one that reflected lower sales tax revenue from Lawton Marketplace and Lawton Town Center. That adjustment added $550,000 to the preliminary budget, with another $145,000 found in a city department's budget. The adjustments would bring the year-end balance to $895,000 if council members keep the 2.2 percent increase in utility rates, a more comfortable carryover for a $90.56 million total budget.

Ihler offered the council three options: dropping the 2.2 percent CPI increase in utility rates, which would leave a year-end balance of about $159,000; cut the CPI increase to 1.1 percent, which would result in half as much revenue; or keep the 2.2 percent increase that adds $736,000 to the budget. Ihler said city administrators would like a cushion of at least 1 percent in the General Fund, an amount calculated to allow the city to deal with emergencies without taking the funding from other places. Twice in the past year emergencies have forced the city to dip into its emergency reserve fund, he said.

While some council members have said they oppose utility rate increases of any kind, several members said Friday that slight adjustments are necessary to keep the city financially sound and able to cope with rising costs. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson said the reason the council set the resolution allowing utility rate adjustments based on the CPI was to avoid a situation members faced several years ago when it had to accept a large utility rate increase.

"I think we need to stick with the CPI," he said.

Fitch concurred, reminding the council of the previous large utility rate increase, something he said could repeat if the council foregoes CPI-based adjustments this year and next.

"Two point two percent is a modest increase," he said.

City staff said the revenue generated by that 2.2 percent increase already is calculated into the city budget. Foregoing the increase means cutting an additional $736,000 or lowering the year-end carryover.