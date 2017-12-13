City to study IT staffing options, computer infrastructure, security

The City Council decided Tuesday to delay its decision on upgrading the city's information technology division to a full department, a decision that won't be made until late January.

Council members had been asked to consider amending the current budget to allow for creation of a new IT director position, which also would make what is now a division under the assistant city manager a separate department with its own budget. Council members voted 5-1 to table the request (Ward 6 Councilwoman Cherry Phillips voted no) until late next month, to give themselves time to look at the issue and to consider recommendations from private firms about exactly what the city should do to update its computer network.

The delay also will allow different council members to make the decision. Jan. 8, three new council members will be sworn into office after defeating the incumbents now holding the Wards 6, 7 and 8 seats.

City Manager Jerry Ihler, who made the recommendation for an IT director, said the 12-member division supports the internal infrastructure for all City of Lawton departments and is responsible for keeping all IT functions operable. That has been a difficult job in the last four months as the City of Lawton deals with what council members described as a cyber attack that took down the entire city network and its digital functions. Those functions have not yet been fully restored, city administrators said.

Ihler said an IT director also could assist the city in its quest to update its digital network and operations, something that will become even more important with the pending retirement of the IT supervisor and two other key personnel in the next year.

Ihler said his plan is to bring the director onboard by mid-March (the last quarter of the fiscal year), adding $40,000 to $45,000 to the existing budget. In answer to a council question, Ihler estimated an IT director would add about $100,000 annually to city personnel costs in the next fiscal year, a figure he based on analysis of cities whose IT directors earned between $100,000 and $140,000.

Several council members, including Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, said while they don't necessarily oppose the idea, they want to delay the decision.

Tanner said he dislikes the idea of the additional expense of what he called a new bureaucratic position when the IT division already has a supervisor who could handle the work.

"We can't afford it," he said, suggesting the city could make use of specialists in the private sector to help "prevent cyber attacks in the future."

Tanner said he wanted to postpone the proposal until he and other council members have more time to study and analyze the idea.