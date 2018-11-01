City spa owner, masseuse arrested

The owner of a local spa and a masseuse were arrested Tuesday morning following an undercover operation conducted by detectives with Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit and two United States Marshals.

Kimberly Morton of the Lawton Police Department reported that a detective went undercover as a client and requested a one-hour massage session around 11 a.m. at a spa on the east side of Lawton. During the session, the masseuse asked the undercover detective for a sexual act in exchange for money, the report states.

Allegations of engaging in prostitution

Police then placed the masseuse under arrest for engaging in prostitution and violating the massage therapy practice act. The owner of the spa was also present during the sexual offer, and officers placed the owner, who has a prior prostitution arrest, under arrest for maintaining a house of prostitution and for violating the massage practice act, Morton reported.