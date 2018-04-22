City running out of money for its sewer rehabilitation program

Construction on Lawton's new public safety facility has moved to the concrete pad for the building, while at Lake Lawtonka, plans are underway for a dam gate renovation project.

The work is being funded through the city's Capital Improvements Program (CIP), and a citizens committee tasked with overseeing the projects in three major programs were updated on their progress last week.

Flintco was issued its notice to proceed in early October for a $33.7 million project that will build a new public safety facility between Railroad and Larrance streets, just south of East Gore Boulevard. The building will be the new home of Lawton Police Department and the city jail, municipal court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station (fire administrators will remain in the existing Central Fire Station on Southwest D Avenue, while firefighters at the new facility will be designated Station No. 1).

Extensive site preparation has been under way for months, and City Manager Jerry Ihler said the contractor has begun work on the building pad and is drilling foundation piers for the three-story building that will extend south to Southwest B Avenue. The building will place the fire station on the north end of the complex, the city jail on the south end, and police and municipal court in the middle.

Ihler said the City of Lawton had to defer some projects in its 2015 Sales Tax Extension and other CIPs in order to cover the entire cost of the public safety facility. Part of the problem stems from how the 2015 program was configured. City administrators typically make projections on the amount of revenue that a sales tax program will bring in each year, and for the 2015 Sales Tax Extension, the City Council decided that any revenue in excess of those projections will go to the city's emergency reserve fund.

The decision ensures the emergency reserve will be built up (as long as sales tax revenues remain up), but it also means the excess money isn't available for other CIP projects that might have cost overruns, as has been done in past years. Ihler said that is why the council approved a city staff recommendation to take money from other projects that either had been completed with left-over funds, or reallocate money from other projects to ensure sufficient funding for the public safety facility.

That complex is tentatively slated for completion in late 2019.

In related expenditures, the 2015 Sales Tax Extension also is providing $2.684 million annually for police and fire salaries.

Ihler said that funding designation has allowed administrators to increase the starting salaries for both employee groups, and offer incentive pay to existing police officers and firefighters. He said starting police salaries have increased 30 percent and the city already is seeing the results.

The police department's new police academy started with 42 candidates, the largest class Lawton has seen at this stage in years, Ihler said. By contrast, the department's last academy only graduated eight candidates. Ihler said police administrators say that because the new academy started with more candidates, they expect more trainees to make it to graduation and onto the department, which will help Lawton increase the number of police officers in its department.

"The program is doing what we hoped it would do," Ihler said.

In other CIP updates, Ihler said the city has completed about half of Phase III of the citywide sewer rehabilitation program, but problems throughout the community have prompted the city to seek an extension to its deadline from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) and to make plans for a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB).

The sewer rehab program was the city's response to an ODEQ mandate to upgrade city sewer mains. But the city's third and final phase has changed in recent years as the city uses it to tackle new sewer problems created by weather extremes.

One such problem occurred south of Meadowbrook in west Lawton, where excessive rains last year collapsed a 24-inch sewer main. City crews have been working to repair that problem for months, Ihler said, adding that flooding caused main collapses and sink holes across the city.