City residents will learn what it is like to live in poverty

On Wednesday, 80 area residents will spend the day creating a mental model of poverty, reviewing poverty research and analyzing poverty through the lens of hidden class, resource and language rules during the 2018 Bridges Out of Poverty Workshop.

The workshop, which is sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and cosponsored by the Lawton Salvation Army's Getting Ahead program, will provide a unique opportunity for local individuals and organizations to learn more about the ways in which poverty is discussed, and methods for creating open and clear channels of communication with those experiencing poverty.