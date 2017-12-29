City to recover miscalculated pay

The City of Lawton is working with some of its public safety employees on a plan for reimbursement of overtime pay.

City administrators said they met with police and fire employees this week to discuss the problem, which arose from a payment miscalculation.

City officials said that earlier this year, city managers became aware that some public safety employees were entitled to additional overtime pay for shifts worked, for a period going back two years. The issue stems from compliance with Fair Labor Standards Act regulations that centered on requirements of bonus payments received by those employees.

City officials said in written statement that a miscalculation was made in configuring the additional overtime payments and, as a result, each affected employee received about three times the amount of overtime pay to which he/she was entitled. Those payments, made in May, totaled about $100,000, or an average of $353.49 for each of the 274 public safety employees affected.