City police investigate robbery

Lawton police are investigating a Thursday night robbery that left a man bleeding on the living room floor of his apartment in the 2000 block of Northwest Lindy Avenue.

Officer Samantha Rousey reported that the man told her a man he doesn't know knocked on the door around 10:30 p.m. When the resident opened his door, the stranger "said nothing," stabbed him and barged into the apartment, according to the report.

The man told police he thinks the stranger stole his vehicle and some of his personal belonging before leaving the apartment, Rousey reported.

Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital, where the man told officers he wanted to press charges.

In a separate incident, detectives are continuing to investigate a Wednesday afternoon home-invasion shooting in the 6100 block of Southwest Summit Avenue.