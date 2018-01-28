City police investigate 8 deaths as homicides in ’17

The Lawton Police Department reported eight deaths investigated, but not all confirmed, as homicides in 2017 an increase from the previous year's four homicides but an improvement from the reported 10 homicides of 2015.

In five of the homicides, charges were filed in Comanche County District Court. In two cases the deaths were ruled justifiable.

Homicide is defined as a person being killed by another and does not necessarily imply criminal activity.

Over the past five years, homicides in Lawton have decreased, with half as many in 2017 than in 2012. The city recorded 10 homicides in 2014 and 14 homicides in 2013, which followed a peak of 16 homicides in 2012.

Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said the reduction in crime is testament to the hard work the officers put in every day to protect the community.

Because the police force cannot be everywhere at one time, officers regularly reach out to residents for information about crimes, Jenkins said.

"Connecting with the community and hearing their concerns helps us to work together in stopping crime," he said. "We are constantly working on their behalf, and if they have any questions or concerns, they can always contact us."

Homicide details

The victims, ages, dates and locations of each incident investigated homicides in Lawton in 2017 are as follows:

Marc Dacci, 44, April 16, 2302 NW 38th. The homicide was ruled justifiable and no charges were filed.

Under 2014 Oklahoma Statutes Title 21-733, a homicide is deemed justified in cases of self-defense and other situations in which lethal force is necessary to protect innocent lives.

Dacci died May 11 in an Oklahoma City hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an April 16 incident at the Summit Apartments.

Rocky D. Stamper, 37, April 18, 809 SW 5th. The homicide was ruled justifiable and no charges were filed.

An affidavit filed in court states a woman used a handgun she kept under her pillow to defend herself from Stamper, who was standing over her pointing a handgun to her head and threatening to kill her. The state medical examiner said Stamper's death was caused by two gunshot wounds to the right shoulder.

Malcolm Shrubbs, age unknown, May 19, 5214 NW Rogers Lane. Eupik D. Porch-Nolan, also known as Eunik Nolan, 20, is charged with first-degree murder with malice aforethought and deliberate intent or, in the alternative, felony murder, while committing the crime of robbery with a firearm.

He is also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon following the shooting of another man.

Porch-Nolan remains in jail on $1 million bond and returns to court for trial at 9 a.m. May 4.