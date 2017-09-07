City opens splash park in Elmer Thomas

Kids got not just their feet wet, but their parents' feet and everyone else's Saturday with the opening of the new splash park in Elmer Thomas Park.

Parents were nodding approval of the park while getting wet with their little ones. Some were staying at one particular splash pad and others were running around taking in the whole venue.

"This is nice, because it's free and entertainment for the kids," Daniel Ferrell said. "You don't see any kid without a smile on his or her face, and the parents look equally happy. The safety of the park is also very good with two lifeguards being on duty."

During the grand opening, Tony Mensah with the city's Engineering Department explained the scope of the new water playground.

"There are 13 above-ground sprinklers and 15 sprinklers are below ground," Mensah said. "There have been many people involved in this project from start to finish. The Lawton Enhancement Trust helped plant the trees and make the project of the Splash Park more beautiful. They also helped with landscaping."

"The third-graders from St. Mary's Catholic School helped design this park as part of the STEM Program," he said. "We appreciate everyone who helped make this vision a reality."

"I am honored to be standing here at this brand-new facility," Mayor Fred Fitch said. "A lot of people came together to make this dream a reality. Thank you, the citizens of Lawton, for voting the CIP (Capital Improvement Program) in. We hope you have a good time today and in the future."

"We thank all the citizens who voted approval of the CIP, so that we could build places like this for the citizens of Lawton," Councilman Keith Jackson said.

"I am glad to be here today," said Jay Burke, city councilman. "CIP's are so important to us because we can build more for the good of the citizens of Lawton. There is plenty of shade and places to have lunch here, which makes it nice for families to come and enjoy this park."