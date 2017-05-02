City opens bids for spray park

City of Lawton staff members have begun analyzing bids for the water park they want built in Elmer Thomas Park this spring.

The splash pad/spray park is among the recreational upgrades that city officials promised residents in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension. That program included $4.5 million for recreation-related projects, including the city's second splash pad, which had been estimated to cost between $400,000 to $500,000.

While engineering estimates for the 3,500-square-foot facility averaged $406,000, depending on the alternates chosen, the lowest bid still is more than $50,000 above those estimates. Two other bidders were $251,000 to $312,000 higher.

The water park to be built adjacent to Playground in the Park in Elmer Thomas Park's northeast quadrant will feature 13 above-ground water features and 15 ground sprays, with bollards located throughout the facility that children will tap to turn spray features on and off during normal operating hours (water to the park will be turned off after hours). Other amenities discussed by city staff include picnic tables, shade covers and a fence.

City Engineer George Hennessee said four bids were calculated, based on the alternatives that could be added to the base bid. The base bid features the splash pad, appurtenances and sidewalks. Alternatives included a below-grade vault for the park's command center (Alternative 1) or an above-ground vault (Alternative 2); a 6-inch gravity-flow waste line that would take water north from the park (Alternative 3) or a pump system with a 4-inch pipe that would take water southeast toward a trench (Alternative 4). He said parking for the facility and restrooms already exist because they were built for Playground in the Park.

Engineering estimates were: Base bid plus alternatives 1 and 3: $405,282.75. Base bid plus alternatives 1 and 4: $406,062.75. Base bid pus alternatives 2 and 3: $405,282.75. Base bid plus alternatives 2 and 4: $406,062.75.