City offices, courthouses to be closed

Most City of Lawton offices will be closed today and Monday for a combination Christmas holiday/furlough.

Monday is the city's traditional Christmas holiday because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year. In addition, city administrators have instituted a furlough day for today, one of two that city employees will have this fiscal year to trim $300,000 from the city budget.

The closures mean that only essential city services will be open. Trash collection routes will not be run today or Monday, and in addition, revenue services and Lawton Public Library will not be open. The city landfill will be open today, but will be closed Saturday and Monday. The city animal shelter will be closed today through Tuesday, and resume normal hours at 11 a.m. Wednesday (fees assessed against animals that are picked up on those days will not be charged).

Normal city operations for other departments and divisions will resume Tuesday.

In addition, all but essential city services will be closed Jan. 2 for the New Year's holiday.

LATS, the city's mass transit system, will not run its fixed routes Monday or Jan. 2, to observe the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Normal service will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In order for other area city and county employees to spend time with family, most courthouses and city offices will be closed extra days for Christmas and New Year's.

The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed today through Tuesday. It will reopen on Wednesday. Comanche County Commissioners meeting will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday in their meeting room. The courthouse will again be closed on Jan. 2 and will reopen Jan. 3, with the commissioners' meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 3.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 office at 1004 SW B will be closed today through Jan. 2. It will reopen on Jan. 3 for normal business.

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be closed all day on Christmas and New Year's Day. The center will open at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The hiking trails and picnic areas will remain open every day from dawn to dusk and the gates to Doris Campground will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.