City man killed in road accident

A 38-year-old Lawton man died after being ejected from his truck after crashing into a bridge abutment in northern Comanche County on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Carlton H. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 8 miles west of Elgin, due to "unknown injuries." His body was transported to the state medical examiner for autopsy.

Bennett was driving a Chevrolet pickup east on Meers-Porter Hill Road when he went off the roadway to the left, struck a bridge abutment near Chibitty Road and came to rest in the creek around 10:30 a.m., Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. Bennett, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and was thrown about 10 feet.

Porter Hill and Paradise Valley first responders joined the OHP and Comanche County Sheriff's Office in securing and clearing the scene.