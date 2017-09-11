City man faces trial in slaying

A Lawton man charged in the 2015 death of Ulric Adams, 46, was bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in court.

Adams' death marked the first homicide in 2015 in Lawton the first of 10 homicides that year.

Alexandrake S. Haney, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Adams on March 30, 2015.

Haney underwent mental health evaluations and necessary treatment prior to Wednesday's preliminary hearing before Special District Judge Ken Harris.

Two witnesses, Lawton Police Det. Rick McCollister and Det. Rachel Flores, took the stand to testify about the murder scene and the investigation, which led to the arrest of Haney in May 2015.

According to an affidavit filed May 1, 2015, in Comanche County District Court, Haney allegedly used a knife to stab Adams multiple times in the torso and head. Adams' autopsy from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office stated the cause of Adams' death was multiple stab wounds.

During his testimony, McCollister said on March 30, 2015, officers found the body of Adams behind 210 NW Ferris, Apt. 2, which was Haney's residence at the time.

During a search of the area, McCollister and another detective found two knives a wooden-handled kitchen knife and an opened folding knife on the rooftop of a nearby abandoned building, McCollister said on the stand.

The rooftop was within "throwing distance," or about 300 feet, of the crime scene, and both knives were submitted to OSBI for analysis, McCollister testified.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka read the OSBI report, which stated one of the knives contained Haney's DNA and Adam's blood, which was on the blade.

No one was inside Apt. 2 of 210 NW Ferris at the time of Adam's death, McCollister testified, but after executing a search warrant, police entered the apartment and found blood-stained sweat pants. Cabelka said the blood stains matched the DNA of the victim, based on the OSBI report.