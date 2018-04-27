City man faces manslaughter charges after fatal accident

A 21-year-old Lawton man was charged with vehicular manslaughter Thursday after a woman died in a wreck investigators say was caused from drinking and reckless driving.

Tyson Jackson made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and failure to wear a seat belt, according to the affidavit. He faces no less than four years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Investigators accuse Jackson of driving drunk and in speeds of excess of 70 and 80 mph Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the driver's side door of the vehicle driven by Sylvia Wisebaker when she pulled out from the Lawton Country Club in the 4500 block West Gore Boulevard. Lawton Police Sgt. Russell LaFrance stated in the affidavit that he was eastbound on Gore approaching 50th Street when he saw "what looked like an explosion just west of the Country Club" and saw a silver SUV "spinning" across Gore and coming to rest on the south side. Jackson's vehicle came to rest against the north curb.

Jackson got out of his SUV and began to run south across Gore but fell when LaFrance got out of his unit, the affidavit states. He got up and continued to move quickly south and when the officer ordered him to stop, looked back as if to run and then finally complied.

"Jackson had blood running down his face and appeared confused," LaFrance stated. "Jackson's eyes were glassy and red."

Paramedics who took Jackson to a nearby hospital told police he had the odor of alcohol. Blood was drawn for testing, the affidavit states. Prosecutors could also add driving under the influence charges following the return of the blood test.

Wisebaker, 50, of Lawton, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital's helipad but as her condition worsened, she was taken to the hospital and stabilized. She later died.

Jackson is being held on $100,000 bond. He returns to court at 3 p.m. June 18, records indicate.