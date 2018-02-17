City man arrested in death of wife

A Lawton man is alleged to have left his wife high on methamphetamine, outside and unclothed in the frigid weather and later pinned her to the floor, where she died.

During investigation of her death, Lawton police arrested her 49-year-old husband in connection with the case, although no charges had been filed in district court as of Friday.

An affidavit released by Lawton police on Friday states that the man supplied his wife with methamphetamine, and together they used it on Feb. 9 at a house in northwest Lawton.

During an interview with a detective, the man said that after using methamphetamine, his wife unclothed ventured outside after nightfall where she remained for at least 30 to 45 minutes in 34-degree weather with a wind chill of 21 degrees, according to the affidavit.

The man never tried to help his wife while she was outside. When she came back inside, they fought physically and wrestled, but "he did not feel his life was in danger," the man told the detective, according to the affidavit.

The man said he used "several defensive tactics" on his wife, causing her to become unconscious at least three times throughout the fight that "lasted a long time," the affidavit states.

At one point, the man also used a "tie down item" to render his wife unconscious, according to the affidavit. Toward the end of the fight, the man pinned his wife onto her stomach and attempted to bind her wrists to her "already bound legs until she became unconscious and died," the affidavit states.