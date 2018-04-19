City installs video actuated signal lights on NW 52nd

The City of Lawton's electronics division has installed a video actuated traffic signal system at the intersection of Northwest 52nd and Quanah Parker Trailway, the first of five systems that the division will install.

These video detectors will replace loop detectors and augment fixed signals (meaning, those fixed in duration), at five sites that were approved by the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization. The systems are being funded through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program, which is made possible by the Federal Highway Administration and Oklahoma Department of Transportation, city planners said.

Members of the city's electronics division said the video detection system is more durable and accurate than the loop detectors, and will allow fixed signals to respond to traffic demand.

"These video detectors will reduce congestion by decreasing the time spent waiting at red lights," said Jonathan Stone, the city's transportation planner.