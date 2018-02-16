City FFA member hopes for state post

Mitchell Battise, a member of the Lawton FFA chapter, is a candidate for state FFA office. Running for the office of southwest district vice president, Battise has the opportunity to serve more than 27,000 Oklahoma FFA members.

Officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They also make decisions about organizational policy.

"Serving as a state officer is considered one of the greatest honors in the FFA," said Kent Boggs, state FFA executive secretary. "Officers are expected to be outstanding role models and set the standard for fellow members."