City employees who report unlawful practices protected

City of Lawton employees will have the protection of city code when they report wrongful government activities, under action taken this week by the City Council.

Council members approved a revision in city code's personnel policies and procedures, via an ordinance patterned on the state's Whistleblower Protection Act. Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, who initiated the item, said his intent was to protect employees critical of government conduct or practices, but Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the ordinance also will protect employees against wrongful actions by council members.

While the ordinance is intended to protect those who report legitimate problems, it also specifies penalties for employees who deliberately mislead officials.

Dubbed "whistleblower protection," the act states that no city official or employee may prohibit or take disciplinary or other action against an employee who discloses public information to correct what he/she reasonably believes is evidence of a violation of federal, state or local law; or reports a violation of federal, state or local laws, rules or policies, mismanagement (defined as fraudulent activity or criminal misuse of city funds), gross waste of public funds, abuse of authority, or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety. Additionally, it protects employees who discuss the operations and functions of the city with members of the governing body, supervisors, media or other persons in a position to investigate or initiate corrective action; or takes any of those actions without giving prior notice to his/her supervisor or anyone else in his/her chain of command.

Any person in the city who is in a position to take action or direct others to take action against those who violate the whistleblower protections will face discipline, but the code is not intended to protect employees who disclose information they know to be false, who knowingly and willfully disclose information with reckless regard for its truth, or who know the information they disclose is confidential under law, city officials said.