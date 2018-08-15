City Council votes to amend CIP

Lawton voters will be going to the polls Jan. 8 to decide whether they want to change the 2016 Capital Improvements Program to provide money for economic development and technology upgrades.

The proposal, supported by economic development entities in the community, drew unanimous support from the City Council, who were reacting to a proposal from Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis to put some water-related projects on the backburner so funding could be made available for two other pressing needs.