City council seeks to loosen taxicab regulations

The City Council has begun the process of adjusting city code to make local taxicab companies more competitive with digital-based transportation options.

Tuesday's council agenda includes a proposal to remove the requirement for rate controls for local taxicabs, instead allowing those companies to set their own fares. City officials also say that change is only one of several they plan, changes that would equate to "an almost complete rewrite" of the code that governs paid transportation companies in the city.

Council members and city staff signaled their intent to change that code earlier this month when they discussed TRIDE Rideshare, a transportation company that relies on digital technology to link passengers to drivers who use their private vehicles to provide rides. TRIDE had been operating on a small basis in Lawton for weeks but began formal operations Jan. 15, making Lawton the second Oklahoma city with the transportation business.

What drew council concerns is that such digital-based transportation is controlled exclusively by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, operating under a 2015 state law that prohibits local governmental entities from exerting any control over such "transportation network companies." That means the council cannot impose a tax, require licenses for the transportation network company or its drivers, or subject it to rate, entry or operational requirements, all regulations contained within the city code that defines taxicabs and taxicab companies.

Council members acknowledge they cannot impose local controls on digital-based transportation companies but agreed with Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk that the city should modernize the regulations it has in place for taxicab companies.

Burk, who was authorized by the council to meet with city staff and taxicab company owners who already were discussing code adjustments, said existing regulations are so detailed that they control things such as the color of cabs and the liability insurance they must carry. He also said the city collects fees from those cab companies that operate locally.

"We can't collect a cent from TRIDE," Burk said, arguing the council must adjust its code to level the playing field between transportation network companies and traditional taxicabs.

He reserved his strongest criticism for the fare chart that dictates how taxi riders are charged, via maps that base fares on which zones a passenger enters on his ride.

"It's absolutely goofy," Burk said. "This is 2017. What are we doing?"

Burk said the zoned map system is so complex that many drivers don't know how to accurately charge fares. The rate card, in effect since June 2008, sets prices for six different zones, from $4.50 to $7. The destination determines the fare, with the most far-flung regions of Lawton costing the most. But the system also is the reason that a rider traveling west may pay a higher price for a ride than he or she would taking the same route in an easterly direction.

The proposal suggested by city staff, cab companies and council members would drop the rate card concept and allow taxicab companies to set their own rates. The revised code also specifies those rates, along with the method of measurement, will be submitted to the city staff to be kept on file and the rates also would be posted in each taxicab "in plain view for any passenger."

The code also states that each passenger would be given an estimate of the fare to be charged for the ride prior to leaving his or her pickup site, and potential passengers would have the right to cancel the rides, without fee, if they didn't agree to the rates. Rate changes would be submitted to the city prior to implementation.

If the revised code is approved by the council Tuesday, it would go into effect by the end of the week, according to city staff.

"Our goal is to make the code no more restrictive than what they (the state) has for TRIDE. We want to make them (taxicabs) be able to compete at a local level. These are local people who have local businesses," Burk said, adding that he and others want those local business people to compete with those who are coming into Lawton without any local controls.