City Council agrees to sell 2 city park sites

The City Council has agreed to sell two city park sites, but delayed action on two other tracts until city staff makes some adjustments to its procedures.

Late last year, city Parks and Recreation officials recommended the city begin paring down its list of 82 parks and open spaces as a way to maximize city resources and take better care of sites that are actively used by residents. The recommendation that came from the Parks and Recreation Commission focused on Woods, Airport and North Legion parks, as well as 4.36 acres of land on the east edge of Lake Ellsworth.

While the sites are designated as parks, the three within the city limits are empty lots. Commissioners said while those empty lots have little recreational value for residents, the city's parks and grounds crews still are obligated to maintain them.

The recommendation to sell the sites has to follow a strict procedure because the tracts are public property. That process is the reason one site the 3.5-acre Airport Park was removed from the list last week, while an accessibility issue for a neighboring property is the reason the acreage at Lake Ellsworth was removed.

Airport Park is a 3.5-acre tract east and south of Jefferson, stretching between U.S. 281 and Southwest 3rd in what is an industrial area in south Lawton. Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said the appraiser's assessment of the value of that site is too high to include on the list with three other sites and should be bid separately. Council action last week means the approved sites will proceed to sale through a competitive bidding process that sets a minimum amount that bidders must submit for the property.

City Attorney Frank Jensen said the appraised value of the Airport Park tract exceeds $50,000, meaning it will be bid separately after returning to the council for action in May. Hanna said the appraiser gave the tract a rough estimated value of $76,000.