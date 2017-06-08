City could store water in aquifers

Lawton officials are watching development of state regulations on aquifers with interest, but also have objected to one provision being included in that law.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) was in Lawton last week to hold a meeting to solicit public comments on revisions the agency is considering in state water statutes. While several proposals to existing law were proposed, Lawton and other water suppliers were the most interested in new regulations that would allow qualified water entities to store water in aquifers. With some success in the 2018 legislative session, the revisions would give the City of Lawton and other water providers the option of an underground "storage tank" for water captured in times of plenty, for use in times of want.

It's an idea that has its roots in drought.

Saba Tahmassebi, ODEQ agency chief engineer, said discussions on regulations for ASR (aquifer storage and recovery) date back more than two years ago, when state water experts began throwing out ideas for options as Oklahoma continued to deal with what some consider the worst drought in state history. Tahmassebi said the idea was to create a holistic approach in efforts to conserve water.

"It was all driven by drought," he said of the idea that would allow entities to collect water, treat it, then pump it into aquifers for storage.

The regulations have been developed over months by the Water Quality Managers Advisory Council, a diverse group whose members range from representatives of the Oklahoma and U.S. geological surveys and a water engineer from Kansas City, to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and Department of Agriculture.

"We at the DEQ are very excited about it," Tahmassebi said, adding that ODEQ also recognizes the excitement level of those in western Oklahoma, where lakes can lose a half-foot of elevation each month due to summer evaporation. "Water security is important."

Vote set for September

The water board is set to vote on those regulations at its September meeting. If they are approved, they will be forwarded to members of the Oklahoma Legislature for bills to be proposed in the 2018 session.

Lawton has long been interested in the idea. Afsaneh Jabbar, director of water/wastewater for the City of Lawton, had already been looking at the idea when she talked to those who attended a regional water meeting at Cameron University two years ago. The idea of collecting floodwater from heavy rains (water now lost), treating it and then storing it in aquifers was one of several options Lawton wanted to analyze as it coped with drought so severe that falling lake elevations were forcing the city to adopt outdoor water use restrictions at a level that hadn't been imposed in decades.

Storing floodwater during times of plenty could expand a community's options during drought, and it's an idea that other states already regulate. But Tahmassebi said the process isn't cut and dried because of the potential effect on aquifers and the people who already rely on them for water.

Specifically, Oklahoma's water rights laws had to be factored into the process. Tahmassebi said one of the questions that had to be resolved is determining ownership when an entity injects water underground and that water ends up in someone's well. The answer was placed into an Oklahoma Senate bill passed and signed into law after the 2017 session, and it clears the way for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to assign water rights to ASR water, in effect allowing the board to treat ASR water differently than water now in an aquifer.