City Commission rejects changes to carport regulations

Members of the City Planning Commission don't like the idea of deleting design requirements for carports in residential areas and said Thursday the proposal will go to the City Council without their recommendation.

Deleting those design requirements is among several proposals made in an amendment of existing residential carport construction regulations that were proposed by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and drafted by city planners. Typically, building-related changes to city code are given to the City Planning Commission for consideration and recommendation before going to the council for final action. Davis' proposal will be going to the council without the recommendation of CPC members.

Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the council adopted what is existing code requirements on carports in single-family and two-family dwelling district in 2011 to ensure carports would harmonize with the main structure by setting material guidelines and placement requirements, a process he said has been "fairly successful." But, Davis asked for a revision of the code because he said the requirements are too difficult to follow, Rogalski said.

Existing provisions not only require carports to have an "architectural design that harmonizes with the main structure in material and appearance," but establish front and side yard setback requirements and require carports to be fastened to the ground for safety reasons.

Design standards now require a carport abutting the main structure to match the pitch of that structure's roof and its roofing materials, and prohibit metal carports in the front yard except when the main structure has a metal roof (the carport may use the same material). Residents whose building permits are rejected under that code provision are permitted to appeal to the building materials review committee.

The entire provision would be removed under the revisions suggested by Davis.

Other changes would:

nAllow a carport to be 3 feet from the interior side property line (the requirement now is 5 feet) or 15 feet from the right of way line on a corner lot.

nAllow two carports within the front yard of each residence (code now limits that to one).

nIncrease the maximum width of a carport to 30 feet (the limit now is 26 feet).

nSet the maximum height of a carport at the same height of the main structure (the maximum height now is 24 feet or the height of the main structure, whichever is less).

nRequire carports that extend into the front yard setback to be permanently open on all sides, except for the portion that abuts the main structure.

nLeave intact a provision that specifies a carport must be anchored to the ground and able to withstand a minimum of 20 pounds per square foot of uplift pressure, but delete a provision that requires a minimum of 12-inch diameter concrete footings set to a minimum of 24 inches into the ground.