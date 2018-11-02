City charter, ambulances on council agenda

Proposals to designate a committee to review the city charter for potential changes and a discussion on Lawton Fire Department's accumulation of ambulances will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposal for a charter review committee began in late January, after Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner asked to submit a proposal to voters that would allow the council to set residency requirements for city employees. It was similar to a proposal Tanner made in 2015/2016, when a citizens committee submitted a list of proposals for amendments to city government's guiding document and Tanner asked about a proposal that would have allowed the council to set residency requirements for department heads and supervisors. Today, the charter allows the council to set residency requirements only for the city manager and city attorney.

Tanner said in January that he still wanted residents to have a chance to vote on his proposal, revised to allow the charter to specify that the council could enact ordinances to set residency requirements for any city employee.

Tanner has said he believes city employees should be invested in their community by living here and and becoming part of the city. Rather than acting just on Tanner's proposal, the council suggested a citizens committee to review the entire charter for possible changes.

Tuesday, the council is being asked to act on that suggestion by forming a review committee to study and make recommendations.