City cab firms free to set fees

A decision to drop what city officials call an antiquated fee system will make traditional cab companies more competitive with modern digital-based companies, City Council members said.

The vote to do away with the zone map that regulates what Lawton taxicab companies charge passengers was in response to plans by TRIDE Rideshare to begin operations in Lawton this month. The digital company is legally defined as a Transportation Network Company and under state law is governed exclusively by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, meaning the council cannot enact any regulations governing its operations.

That legal requirement set by the state Legislature frustrates some council members and traditional taxicab company owners who say it gives digital-based companies an unfair business advantage, although those companies say state law does set requirements on things such as insurance, details about cab operations and mandated background checks on drivers.

Tuesday's unanimous decision by the council deletes the portion of city code that defines a rate card, a fee system that divides Lawton into zones and sets fees based on where riders are delivered within those zones. The cards establish six zones and fees ranging from $4.50 to $7, and also set a fee for a trip to the airport, for luggage in excess of one bag and grocery bags in excess of four. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the zone-based fees, in effect since 2008, are so complicated that even most taxicab drivers cannot determine what riders should be charged.

Burk, who is serving on a committee established to review the entire taxicab ordinance contained in Chapter 7 of Lawton City Code, said additional adjustments are needed. City staff already had begun reviewing those codes, with an eye toward modernizing them, when Burk and other council members wanted to discuss TRIDE plans and the fact the council has no control over digital transportation companies.

Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the committee will have additional meetings to review the rest of the taxicab code, but members wanted its recommendation on fees to be implemented immediately.

Burk said the net result is cab companies operating in Lawton may set whatever fees they want, something he said provides a level playing field on which to compete against businesses such as TRIDE, which charges by the mile.

"We no longer can tell them what to charge," he said, adding the cost of a cab should be a business decision made by the companies, not a mandate dictated by the city. "They'll set it."

He said while there still is much more review needed to modernize the city's archaic cab ordinance, this first step is important.