City, area students Academic All-Staters

OKLAHOMA CITY Seven area students were recently named by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence as recipients of the 2018 Academic All-State Awards given each year to 100 Oklahoma students.

The seven local students are Ryan Oden, Altus High School; Emily Seiler, Elgin High School; Daniel Campbell, Fletcher High School; Avery Black, Lawton Eisenhower High School; Conner Hefferman, Lawton MacArthur High School; Braden Payne, Mountain View-Gotebo High School; and, Haley Smith, Walters High School.

Each of this year's All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion and be recognized at the foundation's 32nd annual Academic Awards Banquet.

To be nominated, students must meet one of the following criteria: ACT composite score of at least 30; combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1340; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.This year's All-Staters scored an average of 33.4 on the ACT, with eight recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students' average GPA was 4.24. In addition, 30 of this year's All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.