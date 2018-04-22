Citizens get behind-scenes look at police

Sometimes, dreams come true. Other times, nightmares become reality and when they do, police officers are already awake, ready to respond.

From drug dogs and narcotics to street gangs and crimes against children, the Lawton Police Department handles it all while the rest of the city is sleeping.

Thirty residents who recently graduated from the 12-week annual Citizens Police Academy received a behind-the-scenes look at officers' duties at the police station, in the interrogation room and on the road.

For graduate Ashley Chapman, the free academy bridged the gap between herself and law enforcement as she listened to live presentations from detectives, gang unit officers and office personnel.

"As citizens, we often enjoy the blessings of good policing, but we never get to meet the faces responsible for that," she said. "This was a great opportunity to do so."

She said her favorite part was the one-on-one contact with law enforcement officers who, to her surprise, were assigned to a "trillion subdivisions."

"I was not aware of just how many branches the police stretched out into," she said. "It was amazing hearing each presenter share their journey."

The academy consisted of classes from 6-9 p.m. Thursday each week at the Police Training Building, where residents learned about the special operations division, trial proceedings for a criminal case, the dive team, CSI and dispatch, among other topics.

A range of professionals led the classes, including Gang Unit Lieutenant Brian Shotts, Comanche County District Judge Scott Meaders, Emergency Communications Manager Jessica Carter and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Stoneman of the Western District of Oklahoma.

Residents also enjoyed hands-on activities inside and outside of the classroom. A couple residents volunteered to be tased, while others learned how to "clear a room" while in search for a suspect.

During simulations, residents pulled the trigger on active shooters and pulled over speeding vehicles. They also traveled to the police range, where they looked at firearms, protective gear and other defense devices that police use.

Sgt. Stephanie Crawford of the Community Oriented Policing Division played an important role in the academy as she welcomed residents to class each week and introduced the guest speakers.

She has led the academy, alongside other officers, for five years, and she said each year, she tells herself, "This is the best class."

"It just keeps getting better," she said.