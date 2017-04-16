Cisterns will be sold at celebration

The City of Lawton's stormwater management division is looking for some good homes for their cisterns.

Actually, the division will be selling the cisterns and providing information on how to turn them into rainwater containers as part of its efforts to celebrate Earth Day this week. The cisterns, along with the details to convert them to rain containers, will be provided Friday, the same day the division also is hosting a speech contest that will encourage southwest Oklahoma students to show off their speech skills by highlighting the benefits of clean water.

Cynthia Williams, an environmental specialist in the stormwater management division, said the rain harvesting sale will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Holiday House in Elmer Thomas Park, located at Northwest 3rd and Ferris. The 250-gallon plastic cisterns will be available for sale at $50 each, while supplies last, and will be limited to one per household. Cisterns, along with barrels, are becoming more popular as a means of capturing and storing rainwater, providing a natural source of water for vegetation at city residences. In addition, Williams said capturing that water means less runoff and less potential for that runoff to wash pollutants into the city's water supply.

The cisterns will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to Lawton residents who must provide proof of residency, and everyone who receives a cistern will receive step-by-step instructions on how to build and install a rain harvesting system. Supplies are limited, so no pre-orders will be accepted.

The division's speech contest will be open to all southwest Oklahoma students in grades one through 12, who will be competing for prizes in three age categories. The contest will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Students will speak on the prompt "Stormwater ... street to stream, keep it clean" and their speeches must address the negative effects of pollution and the best management practices to solve the problem. Divisions will include: Junior, for students in grades one through four, with a speech time limit of one to three minutes; Intermediate, for students in grades five through eight, with a time limit of four to six minutes; and Senior, for students in grades nine through 12, who will speak from five to eight minutes.