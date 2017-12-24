Church feeds 300 in city park

You are here

Sun, 12/24/2017 - 3:36am Vicky Smith

The smell of grilled burgers filled Union Park on Saturday as families sat at picnic tables enjoying the brisk December afternoon and watching their children play during Christmas Eve in the Park presented by Lawton First Baptist Church.

Church members provided 400 hot dogs, 400 hamburgers and all the fixings to over 300 people.

Church member Sherry Neal handed out toys, stuffed animals, coloring books and gloves, hats and scarves  which she collected all year long  to anyone in need, while church member My-Anh Wynne gave away T-shirts representing Oklahoma and Texas sports teams.

Church member Dan Horton, coordinator, said the church has been hosting the event for over five years. 

Born and raised in Lawton, Horton has been attending Lawton First Baptist for about 40 years, and he has a desire to serve the Lawton-Fort Sill community. 

"It's a way of remembering Jesus and celebrating his birth. It's all about Jesus," Horton said. "Jesus taught us to meet the needs of people. People have needs  spiritual and physical  so we try to meet both." 

Horton also handed out 175 boxes of food that included ham, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and bread to people before they left the park. 

"Most years, they'll be someone say, 'Thank you so much for doing this. We don't have anything in our house to eat,'" Horton said. 

