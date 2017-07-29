Church family gives aid to man with rare disease

FLETCHER Christopher Zubia looks like any other man on the street. He appears fit and healthy without a care in the world. But underneath that polished smile and happy persona, Zubia is often scared.

For more than a year, he's been waging an invisible, often silent battle with aplastic anemia a rare disease that causes the bone marrow in a person's body to stop producing red and white blood cells and platelets. Fewer than 20,000 people are diagnosed a year with the disease. Those who are face uncertainty and a bumpy road to recovery.

"I was pretty healthy, initially," Zubia said from behind a surgical mask. "I didn't have any symptoms. It came as a complete shock to me."

Today, Zubia is often seen with a surgical mask to protect his compromised immune system from infection. More than a year ago, he never would have thought about being sick. Zubia's wife, Joann, had compelled him for some time to schedule an annual physical appointment with his doctor. After relenting, the doctor's office noticed his white blood cell count was abnormally low. After a second round of tests returned with the same results, Zubia knew something was wrong. A month later, his cousin was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer after doctors noticed his white blood cell count was extremely high. Zubia said that's when his wife again compelled him to make an appointment this time with an oncologist.

"I called the VA and they said it could take a couple of months before I could be seen in Oklahoma City," he said. "We didn't want to wait that long, so we went to the (Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma)."