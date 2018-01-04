Children lob grenades at Sill demonstration

Saturday was a blast for children who ventured out to the Old Post Quadrangle and catapulted grenades into an open field during a free demonstration presented by the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum.

Families took a break from decorating hard-boiled eggs, hunting candy-filled eggs and participating in other Easter weekend festivities as children rolled up their sleeves and listened to three instructors Correy Twilley, Blake Patterson and Erik Radowski teach them how to toss a grenade like an American solider in World War I.

The museum hosted the free demonstration in honor of the centennial of America's involvement in World War I, according to Twilley, the museum specialist.

Twilley said from 1917 to 1919, a dozen instructors from France, England and Scotland traveled to Fort Sill to teach at the Infantry School of Musketry before the school relocated to Fort Benning, Ga.

The foreign instructors taught the soldiers gas warfare, as well as techniques for using bayonets, riles, machine guns and hand grenades, he added.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, children lined up at the Old Post Quadrangle, a plot of open land across the street from the museum and catty-corner to the first School of Fire for Field Artillery.

Types of grenades

The instructors gave the children hand grenades that modeled four types used in World War I: a Mk 1 fragmentation grenade, a phosphorus grenade, a gas grenade and a "Ticklers Plum and Apple" tin grenade.

Soldiers used empty "Ticklers Plum and Apple" tins to make grenades, Twilley said.

The instructors showed the children different positions including the prone, kneeling and standing and from those positions, the children tossed the grenades toward the field, where a pile of burlap bags filled with saw dust lay.

Children ranging in age from 2-year-old Solomon Twilley, who is Correy Twilley's son, to 12-year-old River McCoy participated in the demo along with some of the curious parents who stepped up and gave it a shot.

Elgin residents Dustin and Bobbi Mace brought their two children, Aubrey, 12, and Trenton, 10, and their nephew, Jack Ruden, 12, who is from Michigan, to the event.