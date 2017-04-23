Children get creative at own Art Fair

Whether it was putting a golf ball and making a hole-in-one, jumping in the bouncy house, creating chalk paintings, painting a car, or painting a picture, kids who attended the City of Lawton's Children's Art Fair Saturday enjoyed themselves.

Although there was a cool wind blowing, several kids and their families ventured out to Elmer Thomas Park Saturday morning to show off their artistic talents and just to have fun.

A face-painting trailer was there to fulfill the kids' fantasies on who or what they wanted to be. A cat, a lion, a unicorn and a flower all adorned little faces at the event. The trailer utilized local artists to paint faces and all of them were quite good.

Fort Sill soldiers also came to assist the children and a mobile music set-up was on location. The bounce house was full of children who were enjoying themselves, and two little boys were painting a car brown, not just the car, but windshield, windows, door handles and wheels.

The concrete in the center of the pad of the location was covered with many chalk drawings and a drawing contest was also held. Awards were given by age groups and recognized first, second and third places.

The City of Lawton also had several tables of handcrafted items that the senior residents of the Patterson Senior Center and the Benjamin O. Davis High Rise had made.