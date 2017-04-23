Children, adults get active at Open Streets in downtown

About 4,000 local residents walked, danced and played in the street at Open Streets Lawton-Fort Sill on Saturday.

Nearly 70 vendors crowded Southwest C Avenue downtown, stretching from 2nd to 5th streets, at the semiannual event, which debuted in Lawton in June 2015.

Charlotte Brown, a planning technician for the City of Lawton Planning Division, said the purpose of Open Streets is to encourage the community to be physically active and to promote interaction among community members and local business owners.

Children participated numerous activities, including an inflatable slide with City National Bank, a ball toss presented by Huntington's Disease Society of America and dog petting with Paws with Love Therapy Dogs.

Fourteen-year-old Kiari Gosha danced to an Alvin and the Chipmunks song alongside a buffalo mascot at the City National Bank play station.

Gosha, an eighth-grader at Central Middle School, said she likes to "jump around and move around and be active."

"It makes me feel like I'm a child again, and I really love that," she said. "You don't get to do a lot of this stuff when you get older. There's a lot of big responsibilities."

Candi Bridges of Eye Candi Fitness welcomed children and adults to take on fitness challenges in jump rope, Hula hoop, pushup, burpees, push ups and bench press.

"(They) are going for 45 seconds and max reps," she said. "Every child gets a fruit snack, and the adults, at the end, will receive protein bars, shaker cups, T-shirts or a free class."

Alan Johnston, an employee at Metro PCS, dressed up in a penguin costume in order to advertise the company.

Johnston said Open Streets enables local businesses to better connect with their customers.

"(It's a) chance to actually get outside of the restaurants or outside of the phone companies and interact with people," he said. "Kids love the penguin. Adults think it's awesome."

Officer Timothy Jenkins and other members of the Lawton Police Department guided about 100 children through a bicycle training course, an activity Jenkins said provides police officers with an opportunity to answer questions children may ask about the department.

"We teach them how to maneuver through the turns and how to get around safely," he said.

Chelsea Hildreth said she and her two stepdaughters, ages 5 and 6, participated in "everything" at Open Streets.