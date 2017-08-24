Child treated to being chef for day

Twelve-year-old Justin Rodriguez checked another item off his bucket list as he slipped on a chef's hat and jacket at Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore Blvd., on Wednesday afternoon.

After hearing about Rodriguez's terminal brain cancer diagnosis, the Lawton Fort Sill community embarked on a mission to help him check off the items, ranging from a trip to Legoland in California to a Christmas party.

His newest adventure was cooking a rack of lamb, roasted red potatoes, caramelized green beans and red wine demi alongside Brandon Ganus, the executive chef at Apache Casino Hotel. Susan Dunn, administrative assistant at the casino hotel, said after reading Rodriguez's bucket list, she asked Ganus if he would like to fulfill Rodriguez's dream of being a chef. Ganus happily agreed, and after Dunn received approval from George Bozier, general manager of the casino hotel, Ganus was ready to slip on his hat, pull out the ingredients and fire up the stove for Rodriguez, who wished to cook a rack of lamb.

Ganus' favorite part of the cooking process was involving Rodriguez, who used a whisk to stir the red wine demi, which is "a beef-base type gravy," Ganus said. Rodriguez not only took action as a chef, but he also dressed the part, thanks to Henderhan Printing, a local company that donated Rodriguez a chef's jacket with embroidery, which features his name.