Chemistry to be focus of CU symposium

The public is invited to a symposium, "Improving People's Lives Through the Transforming Power of Chemistry" today and Friday at Cameron University.

Graduates from Cameron's Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering will speak at the CU Science Complex, room 100 (Goodyear Room). The event is free and lunch will be provided on Friday.

• Today

2 p.m. Danny McGuire, Cameron University, "The Challenges and Rewards of a Career in Academics."

2:45 p.m. Barbara Best, Chesapeake Energy,

"Chemistry will Sustain You Through Diversity."

3:30 p.m. Lyna Neal, Lawton Wastewater Treatment Plant, "A Career in Wastewater Treatment."

4:15 p.m. Ed Huffine, vice president of Bode Corp. and adviser to King of Saudi Arabia, "Advancements in Chemistry Transforming the Role of Humanitarian Assistance."

6:30 p.m. Barbara Best, "Chesapeake: Never Settling, Always Improving Focused, Dedicated, Driven."