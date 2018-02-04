Charter review committee argues over residency

The City Council's charter review committee will meet next week to hear an amended version of a proposal to set residency requirements for city staff.

Members had been expected to hear that proposal Monday, but spent half the meeting arguing over whether a committee member was actually a resident of the ward she was appointed to represent.

Council members established the committee earlier this year to review a proposal from Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner that would allow residents to vote on a charter amendment giving the council the power (through its ability to set ordinances) to set residency requirements for city staff. Each council member and the mayor appointed a resident within their ward or the city at large to serve on the committee, hearing Tanner's proposal and any other proposals brought before it.

While Tanner initially was expected to present his amended idea Monday, committee members instead got into an argument over whether Chairman Angela Stone actually lives in Ward 5, the area she was appointed to represent.

Discussions got so heated Stone recessed the meeting for 10 minutes at the suggestion of City Attorney Frank Jensen. And, several times during the meeting Stone cautioned George Moses, the mayoral appointee, to watch his language.