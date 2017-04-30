Charges expected in domestic

The Comanche County Sheriff says the wounded man doesn't want to press charges but that he expects an assault charge to be brought Monday against a 36-year-old Lawton woman for shooting her boyfriend last week.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the man, although seriously injured in last Wednesday's shooting north of Meers, doesn't want to press charges.

"I expect they'll (District Attorney's office) file charges Monday without his support," Stradley said.

The victim, Edwin Fry Jr., 45, Lawton, was taken in serious condition with a shotgun injury to his lower torso by mediflight to OU Hospital in Oklahoma City. He is expected to recover.

Sheriff's deputies and first responders were called shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, to 29186 Oklahoma 115, north of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, following a call to 911 from the woman to say she'd just shot the man. Cache police responded to assist and, shortly after arriving and securing the scene, took the woman into custody. She told investigators, "I shot him," the report states.